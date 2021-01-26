Eggs are better on my plate, not on my vehicle











I have a real love, hate relationship with eggs these days.

When it comes to eating eggs, my preference would generally be scrambled eggs although I do like fried eggs too.

Periodically, I enjoy a good ham and cheese omelet.

I have never been a big fan of the boiled egg except when I was hunting Easter Eggs as a kid.

Then there are other times that I hate eggs.

The last four weeks come to mind as my house and vehicles have been egged four times during that time period.

Technically, the last time we got egged, the vandals just got our driveway and sidewalk, and there was even a whole unbroken egg in our yard.

My co-worker, Melissa Hudson, summed it up well when she said, “It’s not even Halloween.”

Nearly everybody assumes that it is somebody I made mad. I keep telling them that I am the nice one in the relationship (LOL), and my wife makes plenty of people mad too, but nobody seems to believe me except for one of her best friends.

Eggs are tough to get off things, especially vehicles. After much practice, here is a good tip that I want to pass along in the event your vehicle gets egged. Use the foaming brush at the car wash to scrub the egg off, then use the power wash sprayer to rinse it off.

I have found it works much better than just trying to use the power wash sprayer.

A good not too thick sponge, some soap, water and elbow grease are the best things for getting it off the house and garage door.

Although we have tried to clean it off the driveway, you can still see a remanent of it there.

Suffice it to say that this is getting old.

The worst part about it is that you don’t know if it is kids playing a prank, or the start of something worse, which is going to escalate onto more serious things.

Whenever a vehicle drives by our house slowly any more, our inclination is to get up and go look out the front door just to make sure it isn’t somebody else egging our house.

We have a new security system ordered and are getting security cameras installed. Hopefully it will do some good.

Our constable, Ron “Bubba” Bowling,” has really gone out of his way to try and help us out, and we appreciate it. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has been doing extra patrols in our area too, which we also appreciate.

It is just nearly impossible to catch people in the act of doing it.

Hopefully the people doing this will get bored and move onto something else soon, or they will get caught.

So, what would I like to see happen to the people doing this in the event they get caught? Rather than a fine or jail time, I would much rather have them performing about 40 hours of community service this winter washing police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and maybe even garbage trucks.

Now to touch on an unrelated subject before I conclude this column. It was nice to see at least some local students getting to go back to school in-person last week. COVID-19 is still a very real problem, but too many students are falling behind with remote learning despite the best efforts of educators.