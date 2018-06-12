











Edwin E. Mahan, 91, of Corbin passed away Friday, June 8, 2018.

Born January 20, 1927, he was the son of the late Joe and Nell Mahan.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a 40-year employee of L & N Railroad.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and by two brothers: Willard and Eugene Mahan.

He leaves behind his son, Mike Mahan; daughter, Carol Tolliver and husband Dale; three grandchildren: Steven Tolliver and wife Tracy, Sarah Tolliver, and Kevin Tolliver and wife Brittany; and one great-grandchild, Andrew Tolliver; and other relatives and numerous friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 10, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Thompson officiating.

Burial followed in Resthaven Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.