Edward F. Setser, age 77, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was the son of the late Edward T. Setser and Anna Mae Weldon Setser.

Graveside service will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, January 29, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY. Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com