









Edward Robinson, age 70, of Browns Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020 after a short battle with cancer surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on December 21, 1949 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Berry and Georgia (Lewallen) Robinson. He was preceded in death by his father, Berry Robinson.

He is survived by three daughters, Jonah of Williamsburg, Robin of Somerset and Shauna of Merritt Island, Florida; five grandchildren; devoted son of Georgia (Lewallen) Robinson of Williamsburg; sister, Carolyn Korecky of Cocoa, Florida; brother, Michael Robinson of London; special nieces, Timi Ticker, Rhonda Smith and Terri Tucker; special caregiver, Susie Canada of Williamsburg; favorite cat, Tom; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, December 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Bunch officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Wofford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.