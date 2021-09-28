









Edward Owens, age 75, of Keavy, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Lexington Veteran’s Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until the funeral service at 2 pm on Thursday, September 30, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Sizemore Cemetery in Corbin, with military honors by the Keavy DAV.

Condolences may be made to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.