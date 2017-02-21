By Staff

Edward O. Ward, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at his residence in Corbin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Marie Mitchell Ward; a brother Herbert Ward; and sister Patsy Ward.

Edward was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He was a carpenter and loved to build things, and was a great supervisor.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn R. Ward; six children: Bill Ward (Pam), Kenny Ward (Cora), Tina Petrey, Julie Monday (Doug), Robert Ward (Cathy), and Joe Ward (Mandie); 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren including special great-grandson Jaxon; brothers Cecil Ward, Kenneth Ward, Michael Cook, and Ray Cook; and sisters Lois Lay, Darlene Kerr, and Lilly Ward, all who mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Columbus Hensley officiating.

Burial will be held in the McFarland Cemetery with military graveside honors by American Legion Post 88.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.