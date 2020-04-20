









Edward L. Steele, 86, Corbin, KY, passed away Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Edward Steele; his parents, the late Lloyd Steele and Bessie Harp Steele Williams; and a brother, Ozene Steele.

A native of Corbin, in earlier years Edward had been involved in several business ventures. He had a creative mind and had invented several devices and tools for his personal use. He and Wanda lived in Middlesboro during the years he worked as an installer for BellSouth Telephone before retiring.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Estep Steele, and members of her family.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all arrangements for Edward Steele will be private.

Flowers may still be sent to Wanda by contacting a local flower shop.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Steele family. Messages may be sent to Wanda through our website: vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

