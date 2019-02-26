











Edward Jones, 94, of Harpes Creek Road, Siler, departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on March 7, 1924 in Siler, to the late Calvin and Elizabeth (Mahan) Jones.

He was also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Edward attended Beechbottom Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean (Mahan) Jones of Siler; two daughters, Esther Ann Prewitt (Phillip) of Corbin, and Carolyn Sue Leach (Danny) of Siler; three sons, Mack Jones (Sue) of Corbin, Jimmy Jones (Linda) of Corbin, and Jack Jones (Sheila) of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren, Dylan Lake, Emily Prewitt, Bryce Prewitt, Travis Fuson, Tyler Fuson, Jonathan Jones, Ashley Hill, Alan Hill, Jimmy Jones, Dustin Parkey, Sara Jones and CJ Jones; 14 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nora Ellen Jones of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, February 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Waylon Hunter, Rev. Jerome Leach and Rev. Steve Roerick officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Goins Cemetery on Harpes Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.