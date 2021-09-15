Edward “Eddie” Moran











Edward “Eddie” Gerard Moran, age 67, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home. He was born January 11, 1954 in Manhattan, New York. He was proud to be a certified personal trainer.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Ellen Healy Moran; step-mother, Joanne Connell Moran; brother, Billy Jansan; wife, Gail Moran.

He is survived by, wife, Jennie Anderson Moran; children, Jennifer Moran, Helene Moran-Garcia, Edward Moran, Jr., Matthew Moran, Jennie Burgess, and Mantissia Crawley; thirteen grand-children and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack Moran, Jo Moran, Joanne Moran, Gerard Moran and Karen Reiss; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Thursday, September 9, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bob Dunston officiating.

Burial was Friday, September 10 in the Snyder-Vermillion Cemetery (Whitley County) Kentucky

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements