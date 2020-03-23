









Edward Drake, age 70, of Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Rockholds, Kentucky. He was born on January 13, 1950, in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Calvin and Jean (Brailler) Drake.

He is survived by wife, Patsy Drake, of Rockholds; son, Wes Drake of Michigan; daughter, Jennifer Weller and husband Steven of Michigan; three grandchildren, Caleb Wolfe, Zach Weller and Emily Weller; stepdaughters, Susie Armstrong (Andy) of Rockholds and Delsie Stinson (Derek) of Alabama; step-grandchildren, Miranda York (Nick), Christian Barker (Haley), Dylan Householder (Brittany), Kendra Householder, Phillip Baldwin (Shelbie) and Josh Baldwin (Samantha); and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Private graveside services will be held at the Thomas Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Drake family in your prayers.

