









Edna Sutton, age 88, of West Highway 204, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center. Edna was born on December 9, 1931 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Jess and Alice (Johnson) Walden. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of over 47 years, A.J. Sutton; six brothers, George Walden, Jess Walden, Ben Walden, Lonnie Walden, Jimmy Walden and Lawrence Walden; and two sisters, Cleta Jones and Flossie Sutton.

Edna was a member of Youngs Creek Baptist Church for over 74 years having joined the church in 1946. A.J. and Edna were married on July 19, 1948.

She is survived by four sons, Jessie James Sutton (Maxine) of Williamsburg, Rev. Roy Sutton (Brenda) of Corbin, Teddy Sutton (Dena) of Williamsburg, and Fred Sutton (Lisa) of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Jessie Dwight Sutton (Gracie), Jarrod Alan Sutton (Sheila), James Andrew Sutton (Tina), Roy Jeremiah Sutton (Mendy), Amanda Gayle Sutton, Alexandra Sutton, Trase Logan Sutton and Ethan Blake Sutton; six great-grandchildren, Madalyn Sutton, Isaiah Sutton, Mary Akins (Evan), Aaron Sutton (Haleigh), Riley Sutton and Charlotte Mae Sutton; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Akins and Kimbree Grace Akins; special nieces, Lena Lovitt and husband Fred and Betty Wilder Lowe and husband Tim; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 27, at Croley Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sutton will lie-in-state at the Youngs Creek Baptist Church from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, October 28.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, at the Youngs Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Bays, Rev. Jarrod Sutton and Rev. Matthew McKinney officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Her grandsons and Fred Lovitt will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Alex and Amanda Sutton.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.