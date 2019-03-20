











Edna Strunk Durham, 85, of Highway 511, Corbin, departed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on January 11, 1934 in Williamsburg, to the late Floyd and Lola (Staffey) Strunk.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Durham.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Williams of Corbin, and Karen Walker (Rick) and Robin Adkin (Scott) of Warren, MI; seven grandchildren, Emily Dutkiewicz, Christy Catron, Alissa Smith, Bob Walker, Jay Walker and Ryan Adkins; nine great grandchildren, Katie Williams, Mason Rieser, Aubrey Dutkiewicz, Jackson Dutkiewicz, Kelsey Smith, Dylan Walker, Landon Walker, Owen Hennessey and Lucas Adkins; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 18, at the Hopcroft Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Frost officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.