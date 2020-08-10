Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Edna Mae Taylor

Posted On 10 Aug 2020
Edna Mae Taylor, age 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, August 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Robinson and Bacil Holder officiating. Burial followed in the Stansbury Cemetery. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com, was in charge of arrangements.

