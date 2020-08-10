









Edna Mae Taylor, age 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, August 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Robinson and Bacil Holder officiating. Burial followed in the Stansbury Cemetery. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com, was in charge of arrangements.