









Edna Irene “Maw” Walters, age 95, of Cleves, Ohio (formerly of Rockholds), departed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on June 23, 1925 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Oscar and Lizzie Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lizzie Hill; husband, Howard Walters; and children, Edward Walters, Wayne Walters, Floyd Walters, and Jerry Walters.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Walters of Cleves, Ohio; grandchildren, Charles Martin, Gary Martin (Gabby), and several others; great-grandchildren, Charles Martin Jr., Amanda Martin, Sadie Martin, K.K. Martin, and Tori Martin; great-great-grandchildren, Jaci, Lucy, Juniper, Sophia, and Skylar; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral was held on Sunday, November 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Terrell Cemetery on Gail Hart Road in Rockholds, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.