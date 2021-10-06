Edna Gregory











Edna Pearl Gross Gregory, age 65, wife of Billy Eugene Gregory, Jr. passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6th from 12 pm until the funeral hour at 2 pm in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in the Campground Cemetery in London, Kentucky.

Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.