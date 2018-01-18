











Edna Christine Owens Croley Early, 90, of South Second Street, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on December 7, 1927 in Whitley County, to the late Andy “Bud” Owens and Eva (Bunch) Owens. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Croley and Cecil Early; brother, Homer Owens; two infant brothers; special niece, Ann Gambrell and special employees, Azrie Moses, Eddie Meadors, Lonnie Prewitt and Brenda McKiddy.

Edna was a member of Main Street Baptist Church since December 13, 1952. She was a member of the Venus Chapter #179 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a graduate of Cumberland College and Eastern Kentucky University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She taught in the Whitley County School System for over 27 years. In June of 1954 she co-founded Croley Funeral Home with her late husband, Paul Croley. She will be remembered fondly by her former students and the community of Williamsburg and Whitley County for her dedication, hard work and generosity.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Wayne Croley of Williamsburg; two grandsons, Paul Kenneth Croley II of Lexington and Jerry Andrew “Andy” Croley and his wife Tracy of Williamsburg; her beloved great-grandchildren, Alicyn Cari Croley and Jerrod Andrew Croley of Williamsburg; special niece, Jeannie Daniels and her husband Don of Flat Lick; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Richardson of Williamsburg; brother-in-law, Ernest Croley and his wife Doris of Oak Ridge, TN; special cousins, Arnold Owens of Williamsburg, Mae Hipps of Louisville and Babe Bunch of Williamsburg; special friends, Billie Evans and Jana Silcox; special caregivers, Janie and “Jamup” Lawson, Vicki Manning, Molly Taylor, Minnie Caddell, Minnie Partin, Nona Smoot, Missy Lawson and a host of other caregivers; and many other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation was held Tuesday, January 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, January 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter, Rev. Ewell “Jamup” Lawson and Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, January 17, where she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery. David Gambrell, Ryan Daniels, Arthur McKiddy, Conley Manning, Allan Steely, Cody Cooper and Todd Shelley will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. David Escalante, Dr. David Williams, Dr. Bernard Moses, Dr. Mike Bordes, Ed Bailey, Robert Taylor, The Staff of Williamsburg Nursing Home, Jerry Elliott, Terry Hamblin Jr., Natalie Young, William Meadors, Willard Douglas, Terry Hamblin, Eugene Collins, Jimmy Brown, Bill Taylor, John Jones, Roscoe Siler, Kenny Carr, William Steely, Leamon Jones, Sandy Jones, Shelley Jones, Gerald Mullins, Nadine Mullins, Erinn Mullins Williams, Mike Elliott and crew, Penny Roberts, Gorman Berry Croley, Mary Shelley, Ginny Lou West Asmus,Tim Croley, Ronnie Moses, Elmer Lawson and Scott Bunch.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to one’s church or favorite charity.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, was in charge of all arrangements.