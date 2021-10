Edna Charlene Sears Lay, age 59, of the Sled Creek Community (Duff), Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home. She was born May 12, 1962 in Whitley City, Kentucky.

Edna is preceded in death by son, Thomas Broyles, Jr.; father, Troy Mason Sears; mother, Gracie Taylor Sears; grandparents, James Anderson Taylor, Loretta Lynn Taylor, Robert Sears and Ina Sears; brother, Ronald Sears; sisters, Pearly Clark and Evelyn Vanover.

She is survived by husband, Jay Lay; son, Junior Lay; daughters, Jessica Lay, Amy Lay, Angela Broyles, Shantellia Broyles, Angelica Broyles and Tiffany Clark; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rowe, Jacob and James Cassidy, Hailey and Alyssa Perry, Jonathon and Kelly Bowling, McKenzie Lawson, Shelby Parriman, Brennan Clark, Kayla, Randy and Nathan Louden; great-grandchildren, Camilla Rowe, Colt DuVall and Maybel Perkins; brothers, Donald Sears and Thirstle Taylor; sisters, Iva Duncan, Mary Duncan, Debbie Sears and Thelma Keith; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services was Saturday, October 2, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Powers and Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial was Sunday, October 3, in the Baird Cemetery (Little Elk) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.