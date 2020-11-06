









Edna M. (Ball) Brooks, age 68, of Burlington, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born March 5, 1952 in Whitley County, KY to the late Arville and Dellie Prewitt Ball. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Willard Ball (Margie); sister, Bonnie Broyles; and brother-in-law, Lester Barnard.

She attended Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church in Williamsburg, KY, Burlington Baptist Church in Burlington, KY, and Layton Baptist Church in Layton, FL.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Carl Brooks of Burlington, KY; one daughter, Bridgette Beach (Jimmy) of Burlington, KY; three grandchildren, Carmen Hogan, Addison Beach, and Corbin Beach; three sisters, Louise Tharpe (Charles) of Williamsburg, KY, Aileen Barnard of Williamsburg, KY, and Shirley Hudson (Ronnie) of LaFollette, TN; three brothers, Raymond Ball (Helen) of Cookeville, TN, Rob Ball (Pat) of Williamsburg, KY, and Jay Ball (Patsy) of Port Huron, MI; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, at Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Joshua Bowman officiating.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until the funeral hour Saturday, November 7, at Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church at P. O. Box 715, Williamsburg, KY 40769, or, to a church of your choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.