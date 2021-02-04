









Edith Louise Shackleford, 97, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in New Tazewell, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 6, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Elliott and Rev. Maverick Helton officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. If attending, please remember to wear a face covering and to social distance. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com