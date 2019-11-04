









Edith Gibbs Eaton was born June 23, 1925, in Corbin KY, to the late Matthew and Addie Taylor Gibbs.

Edith went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019, at Corbin Rehab and Health Care where she received excellent care for ten years. Edith lived to be 94 years, 4 months, and 9 days of age.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Eaton in 2011; son, Herbert Ray Eaton; brothers, Luther, Tom, and Paul Gibbs; and sisters, Edna and Ruby.

Edith is survived by sons, Bobby Joe Eaton (Brenda) and Jack Eaton; and daughter, Peggy Darnell (Tom); grandchildren: Tina Trosper, Rob Eaton, Matthew Eaton, Michael Eaton, and Eric Darnell; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by brothers, Matthew (Betty) and Jim Gibbs (Shirley); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Edith was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Corbin.

Funeral service was held Sunday, November 3 at Hart Funeral Home with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial was in Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.

