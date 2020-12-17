









Edith Ann Abell, age 73, of Highway 90, Parkers Lake, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Edith was born on December 2, 1947 in Marion, Kentucky to the late Arnold B. and Edith Mae (Mills) Abell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Nicholas Biles; and a brother, Buford Abell.

She is survived by four children, Camilla Rawlings of Parkers Lake, Kentucky, Lilly Helton (Ed) of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Lora Gray (Donald) of Nicholasville, Kentucky and Robert Rawlings Jr. (Allyson) of Owingsville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Reynolds of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Lynda Beard of Campbellsville, Kentucky; brother, Tommy Abell of Cave City, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A private family service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.