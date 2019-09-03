









Eddie Wayne Lawson, 59, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on August 25, 2019 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was born on July 27, 1960 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Shirley Lawson, Jr. and Mattie (Perry) Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Mattie Lawson; brothers, Curtis Lawson and James Robert Lawson; and sister, Florretta Lawson.

He is survived by his companion of over 25 years, Ella Gist of Williamsburg; sons, Phillip Bowman of Lexington and David Bowman of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Tarian Bowman and Merrick Bowman; step-mother, Marcella Lawson of Williamsburg; brothers, Earl Lawson, Phillip Lawson, and Mark Lawson, all of Williamsburg, KY; four sisters, Martha Adkins of South Carolina, Josephine Teague of Jellico, Shirley Faust of Williamsburg, and Lisa Lawson of Lexington; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, August 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh Bowman officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.