









Mr. Eddie Joe Bowlin, age 50, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born May 18, 1969 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Martin Bowlin.

He is survived by: his mother, Frankie Vanover Bowlin; wife, Cristy Owens Bowlin; special friend, Connie Hicks; children, Joshua Bowlin, Jessica Bowlin, Whitney Bowlin and Autumn Owens Bowlin; seven grandchildren; sisters, Donna Logan and Carolyn Blankenship; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 11 at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Dople and Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Burial was held on Sunday, January 12, in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.