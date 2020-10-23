









Eddie Gene Moses, age 61, of Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his home. Eddie was born on June 21, 1959 in Cleveland Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Scott Moses and Todd McGuire. Eddie was a member of Scuffletown Church of God. He loved his dog Eddie and gospel music.

He is survived by his father, Edward Moses (Brenda) of Corbin; mother, Cora Rose of Williamsburg; step-brother, Marty Vannatter (Julie) of London; step-sisters, Theresa Takacs and Vanessa Doran of Cleveland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, October 26, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome Cox, Rev. Claude Gilbert and Rev. Randall Halcomb officiating. He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27, at the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.