Economy Inn property to be new home of Corbin splash pad













Plans for the proposed splash pad in Corbin must be amended as the location is changing from North Main Street to South Main Street.

At the regular meeting of the Corbin City Commission Monday night, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced that the majority of the property currently occupied by the Economy Inn at 804 South Main Street is being donated for the project.

The property for the splash pad will be deed to the city.

The motel will then be demolished to make way for the splash pad.

