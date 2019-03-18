Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Economy Inn property to be new home of Corbin splash pad

Posted On 18 Mar 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Plans for the proposed splash pad in Corbin must be amended as the location is changing from North Main Street to South Main Street.

At the regular meeting of the Corbin City Commission Monday night, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel announced that the majority of the property currently occupied by the Economy Inn at 804 South Main Street is being donated for the project.

The property for the splash pad will be deed to the city.

The motel will then be demolished to make way for the splash pad.

For more details see Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin City Commission exploring partnership with RTech for public transit

Posted On 13 Mar 2019
, By
0

Corbin City Commission passes ordinance regulating food trucks

Posted On 06 Mar 2019
, By
0

The GaRAGE Karaoke and arcade coming to Corbin

Posted On 27 Feb 2019
, By
0

Corbin City Commission awards bid for splash pad equipment

Posted On 20 Feb 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal