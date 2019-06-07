Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Economy Inn property officially transferred to City of Corbin; will serve as site for new splash pad

Posted On 07 Jun 2019
Three months after it was announced that the owner of the Economy Inn Motel on South Main Street wanted to donate the property for use as the site of the proposed splash pad, the move was made official.

Ishwar Patel, his mother, Diwali Vallbh Patel, and grandchildren, Ariyna and Zayden Vallabh present Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus with the deed to the Economy Inn Motel property, which will serve as as the site of the new Corbin splash pad. Commissioners Andrew Pennington, Trent Knuckles, and David Hart were on hand for the ceremony Friday at Corbin City Hall.

At a ceremony Friday morning at Corbin City Hall, owner Ishwar Patel, along with members of his family, met with city officials to present the deed transferring the property.

Patel, who has owned the motel since 1987, was joined by his mother, Diwali Vallabh Patel, son Hiren Vallabh, daughter-in-law, Kinnari, and grandchildren, Ariyana and Zayden for the ceremony

Ish, as he is known in the community, said he wanted to do something for the children of the community to enjoy.

“It is in memory of my wife,” he said.

With the ownership issue resolved, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the next step is to demolish the motel and prepare the site for construction.

The agreement to donate the property to the city for the splash pad was announced at the commission meeting in March.

Prior to that, the project had been planned for property owned by the tourism commission, which is located on North Main Street across from Sanders Park.

Plans call for the splash pad equipment to feature items paying tribute to Corbin’s history with the railroad, and as the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

A model steam engine and railroad crossing signs will spray water, while replica KFC chicken buckets will be the basis for the water-dumping feature.

Kriebel said the goal is to have the project completed in time to open the facility next summer.

“This is such a generous offer and we expect there to be a lot of children on his property that he is donating. I hope it gives him a lot of joy. I know it will for our community members,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus when the donation was announced in March.

