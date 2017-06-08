By Trent Knuckles

A few thoughts and observations.

• As many of you know, I’m a commissioner for the city of Corbin.

The decision to end daily service of the Corbin Trolley was a necessary one. I know there are a few detractors who feel as though it should have continued. But consider, the trolley had between two and 10 riders a day. Many days, it didn’t have ANY at all! It was running 13 hours a day. Two full-time drivers were hired to keep it on the road.

It’s an expensive luxury that few used.