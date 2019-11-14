









Easom E. Miller, age 75, of Haskew Street, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on April 15, 1944 in Gray, Kentucky, to the late Richard and Derotha (Carpenter) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Williams) Miller; a sister, Lucy Stephens; and a brother, Otis Miller.

He is survived by his son, Doug Williams (Patricia Hollin) of Corbin; grandchildren, Lura Goodin and Michelle Williams; five brothers, Glen Miller of Williamsburg, David Miller of Somerset, Curtis Miller of Somerset, Tony Miller of Louisiana and Morris Miller of Rockholds; three sisters, Barbara Bryant of Corbin, Marsha Noltie of Somerset and Brenda Demario of Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Thursday, November 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Claude Medlin officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Indian Gap Cemetery on Goldens Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.