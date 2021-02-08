









Earnest T. “Pete” Hill, age 81, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Tuesday, February 9, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with his funeral service beginning at 2pm on Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Luster Cemetery in Woodbine, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses. To make a donation, please select the red “Donate Now” icon or you may stop by or call the funeral home to make a donation. The family will be given a list of all donations.

Those attending are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in accordance to COVID-19 guidelines. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.