









Earnest J. Worley, 77, of the Fairview, Kentucky community passed away Tuesday, June 18 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Della Worley Vanover and brother, Sam Vanover.

Earnest is survived by his wife Sylvia Worley; sons, Jeff Siler and wife Pam and Wade Siler; sister, Frankie Bowlin; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Earnest was a member of the Williamsburg Lodge #490 F&AM for 34 years.

The funeral service was held Saturday, June 22, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with Rev. Woody Jackson and Rev. Wayne Barton officiating.

Masonic Last Rites were provided by Williamsburg Lodge #490 F&AM.

The funeral was held Saturday, June 22.

Burial followed in the Reed Cemetery at Mountain Ash, Kentucky.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Siler, Wade Siler, Shawn Siler, Paul Hamby, Mike Paul and Rocky Brown.

Llewellyn Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.