Early voting underway in Whitley County











Early voting in the June 23 primary election began Monday in Whitley County and voters have several options on how to cast their ballot in the wake of the COVID–19 pandemic.

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said voters may cast ballots by mail, by dropping them off at the clerk’s office, or by scheduling an appointment to vote using a ballot and e-scan machine at the Williamsburg or Corbin offices.

The Whitley County Court House reopened to the public Monday. Willis said while Corbin City Hall has not yet been reopened, her staff is working there, and will accommodate voters with an appointment.

“They will let them in one door near the office, and then they will exit through another door,” Willis explained.

The number for the Williamsburg office is 549-6002. The number for the Corbin office 528-0099.

In an effort to make early voting and ballot drop-off more accessible, the clerks offices in Williamsburg and Corbin will be open exclusively for voting on Saturday, June 13, and Saturday, June 20.

“We are trying to accommodate working people who can’t come in during the week,” Willis said.

In person voting will also be available on election day.

However, instead of multiple precincts, Willis said voting locations will be confined to two locations, Whitley County High School, and Corbin Primary School.

The clerk’s offices will be closed May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

The deadline to register to vote in the June 23 election is May 26.

More information is available by contacting the Whitley County Clerk’s Office at 549-6002.