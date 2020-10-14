Early voting begins in 2020 general election











Early voting in the 2020 general election began Tuesday and will continue through Nov. 2.

In Whitley County, residents may vote at polling locations set up at the Whitley County Courthouse in Williamsburg or outside the old Whitley District Courtroom adjacent to Corbin City Hall.

Voting may be done during regular office hours Monday through Friday

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said those hours are 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in Williamsburg.

Voting hours in Corbin are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, each office will have special Saturday hours exclusively for voting on Oct. 17, 24 and 31.

Willis said the first day of early voting had gone well at both locations, with more than 100 ballots casts by noon at each location.

“We have been lined down the hallway,” Willis said of voting in Williamsburg.

In Knox County, early voting is being conducted in the Fiscal Court Room at the Knox County Courthouse in Barbourville.

Voters may cast their ballot anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

In Laurel County, early voting is being conducted in the Laurel County Annex on Broad Street in London behind the courthouse.

Poll hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. until noon on Oct. 17, 24 and 31.

The deadline has passed to request a mail-in ballot. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3.

They may also be hand-delivered to your county clerk’s office by depositing them in the drop box located at the clerk’s offices.

More information is available by contacting your county clerk.

The number to Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis’ office is 549-6002.

The number of Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown’s office 864-5158.

The number of Knox County Clerk Mike Corey’s office 546-3568.