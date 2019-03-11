











Earl Wilson Beaudry, 53, of Pete Walters Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born on December 22, 1965 in Trenton, MI to the late Jack Anderson and Dorothy Beaudry.

He was also preceded in death by several step brothers and sisters.

He was an employee of the Walmart in Williamsburg.

He is survived by his wife Pam Lay of Williamsburg; stepchildren, Wade Campbell of Georgia, Tasha Lay of Jellico, TN and Nicole Lay of Lexington; four grandchildren, Rosie Lay, Tasha Kay Lay, Anthony Blake Campbell and Nora Jade Lay; sister-in-law, Ann Anderson of Williamsburg; four nephews, Jimmy Anderson, Dennis Anderson, Tom Anderson and Joe Anderson; niece, Penny White; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery. His co-workers at Walmart served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.