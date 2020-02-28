









Earl Wayne (Ned) Siler, age 89, of North Highway 25-W, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center. He was born on February 28, 1930, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Ben and Matilda (Rose) Siler. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sada (King) Siler; three sisters, Marie Mills Siler, Ruth Mills Smiddy and husband James and Dorothy Mills Erwin and husband James; and two brothers, James Robert Mills and wife Dessie and Charles B. Mills and wife Margaret.

Earl joined First Baptist Church of Williamsburg in 1951. He later attended Grace Christian Fellowship in Williamsburg. Earl was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He served in the National Guard 149th Infantry. He graduated from Cumberland College with a B.S. degree and from Union College with a M.A. degree in Education. He was a teacher in the Whitley County School System for 28 years, retiring in 1993. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Whitley County Teachers Association, a member of the Whitley County Historical and Genealogical Society, a member of AMVET and he was very active with the Senior Citizens in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

He is survived by his stepson, Lane Gray Broyles and wife Unis of Rockholds; two grandchildren, Tina Dusina and husband Roy of Rockholds and Sonya Storey and husband John of Indianapolis, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Kara Dusina of Knoxville, Tennessee, Samuel Storey of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jacob Storey of Nashville, Tennessee; niece, Leslie Sabin; nephew Jimmy Mills; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins and Rev. Vernon Jones officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Broyles Cemetery. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 88 of Corbin.

