









Earl Huddleston, 84, of Clairfield, TN passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born October 31, 1934 in Clairfield, TN.

Earl was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Huddleston Lamb; father, Kenny “Bud” Huddleston; mother, Elsie Parrott Huddleston; brothers, Virgil Huddleston, Raymond Huddleston; and sister, Ruth Huddleston.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Hill Huddleston; son, Wayne Huddleston and wife Rachel; daughter, Rosemary Cadle and husband James; grandchildren, Jordan Wayne Huddleston, Olivia Huddleston, Abigail Huddleston, Ashley Hatfield; brother, Jimmy Huddleston; sisters, Lile Mae Lay, Marie Huddleston, Geneva Huddleston, Pasty Huddleston, Brenda Shillings; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Terry King and Rev. Orville Petrey officiating.

Burial will follow in the Clairfield Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.