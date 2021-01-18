









Earl Hale Jr., age 75, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born October 17, 1945 in Whitley County, Ky., to the late Earl Sr. and Irene Lawson Hale. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lloyd, Cornelius “Cuz” and Bobby Hale.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hale of Williamsburg, Ky.; three children, Janice Hedayati (Reza) of Corbin, Ky., Jeremy Hale (Dana) of Williamsburg, Ky., and Jennifer Garrison (Shane) of Campbellsville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Jasmine Hedayati, Hannah Hedayati, Sarah Hedayati, Benjamin Hale, Nicholas Hale, Isaac Garrison and Ethan Garrison; eight sisters, Mabel McKillop, Pauline Carpenter, Margie Lambdin, Joann Carroll, Betty Reynolds, Judy Greene, Charlene Rose and Tammy Hargens; four brothers, Stanley Hale, Floyd Hale, Jerry Hale and Charles Hale; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday January 20 at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Carr and Rev. Shane Garrison officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery Moses Addition.

Visitation will be at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 19, at the funeral home.

The family requests that all COVID-19 regulations be followed and for everyone attending to wear a mask.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.