











Earl Green Delk, 52, of Lafollette, TN passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Lafollette.

He was born August 8, 1965 in Jellico, TN.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bentley Earl Delk; father, Marson Delk, Jr.; mother, Mary Hatfield Delk Womble; brother, Anthony Delk; grandparents, Marson Delk, Sr., Mae Palmer Delk, Ben Hatfield.

He is survived by daughters, Heather Herrin and husband Brandon, Amanda Madison and husband Calvin, Samantha Delk, Delilah Nola Mae Delk, Madalyn Kay Delk; five grandchildren; ex-wife: ​Loria Delk; brothers, Charles Delk and wife Amanda, Terry Delk; sisters, Melissa Mozingo, Mitzi Bolton; grandmother, ​Martha Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 9th at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Cecil Delk and Rev. Travis Miller officiating.

Burial was held Sunday, June 10, in the Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.