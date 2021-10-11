









Eardis Grant Morris, Sr., age 81, of Duff, TN., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home. He was born August 28, 1940 in Anthras, TN.

Eardis is preceded in death by wife, Jessie Ray Taylor Morris; father, John Fletcher Morris; mother, Georgie Othela Leach Morris; brother, L.B. Morris, Sr.

He is survived by sons, Eardis Grant Morris, Jr., Thomas Fletcher Morris and wife Gloria, William O’Brien Morris; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; brother, James Fletcher Morris and wife Sharon; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Monday, October 11, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Morris Family Cemetery (Roses Creek)

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.