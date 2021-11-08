Eagle Scout completes project with Corbin Tourism











A fourth generation is carrying on the family legacy to complete his project to become an Eagle Scout.

Caine Steenbergen, 13, partnered with Corbin Tourism in completing some landscape work around the Depot.

“First we had to come and look at it and see what we had to do,” said Steenbergen. “We figured out that the wood was rotting and that we needed to replace it. We chose to do that with stone and gravel.”

Steenbergen completed the project on Oct. 16 with the help of some family members who are also Eagle Scouts.

“We chose this [project] because this is my hometown where I was born,” said Caine Steenbergen. “I don’t come here much, but I thought I would do something nice since I don’t really get to be here much.”

Steenbergen lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Words cannot express just how grateful and proud we are for all the hard work that Caine put into this project,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “It not only beautified a blighted piece of property, it helped us to reduce the risk of people getting hurt. We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with this young man to help him achieve Eagle Scout.”

Caine Steenbergen’s father, Chris Steenbergen, said, “I am very honored, and I am very proud of what he has accomplished with all of this.”

“Scouting has been a very important thing within my family,” said Chris Steenbergen. “It’s been my father having his own troop – most of that was with his Sunday School class which consisted of a lot of my cousins and a lot of my uncles – so seeing a new generation carry that torch I guess on, and to go all the way to reach the level of Eagle – I think it is just a good heritage within our family.”

Caine Steebergen is a lone scout.