Duo attempted break-in at Central Christian Academy











A Gray duo was arrested Friday in connection with an attempted break-in at Central Christian Academy in Gray overnight Thursday.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Scotty Wilson and Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Cody W. Hutton, 30, and Kateln Storms, 22, following a traffic stop in the school parking lot.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that a school employee had noticed a suspicious vehicle parked next to a dumpster.

“He had scared them off,” Stewart said of the employee noting that the vehicle returned later Friday morning.

However, Stewart stated that deputies were still on the scene when they observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle stop across the road.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and after questioning the occupants, Hutton was charged with third-degree attempt burglary, possession of burglary tools, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Storms was charged with third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.