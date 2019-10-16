DUI traffic stop results in discovery of pillowcase containing marijuana











A routine traffic stop for suspected DUI Saturday night in Knox County turned out to be anything but as Kentucky State Police found a pillowcase full of marijuana, along with a baggie of methamphetamine, and prescription pills inside the vehicle.

Trooper Sidney Wagner arrested Tammy R. Spicer, 33, and Vernon Jason Grubb, 36, both of Gray, on multiple drug trafficking charges following the traffic stop on U.S. 25E.

Wagner stated in the arrest citation that he initiated the traffic stop on the 2009 Nissan Altama at approximately 8:30 p.m. after seeing it cross the centerline multiple times.

Upon speaking with the driver, identified as Spicer, Wagner stated that she showed signs of being under the influence, adding that she failed multiple field sobriety tests.

“I detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle upon searching I located a camo pillow case containing suspected marijuana, a medium sized bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two Norco 10mg pills 2 ½ Morphine 15mg pills, one Oxycodone 20 mg pill, and three Xanax pills, and $1,558 in cash,” Wagner wrote in the arrest citation.

Spicer and Grubb were each charged with trafficking in marijuana greater than five pounds, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – drug unspecified, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Spicer faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., operating a on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to wear seat belts.

Grubb was also charged with public intoxication – controlled substance, and failure to wear seat belts.

Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.