Due to COVID-19, many stores offering ‘senior shopping’ hour for seniors, vulnerable adults

Posted On 01 Apr 2020
Several grocery and general merchandise stores, which sell food, throughout Whitley County and the surrounding area have changed hours due to the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Many of these stores are also setting aside a time for only seniors and those with other medical vulnerabilities to shop in order to limit their exposure to the virus.

In an effort to help these businesses and some of the senior most members of our community, we are highlighting these COVID-19 changes.

Below is a list of hours that each store is now open based on signs located on the front door of one or more area stores, and times that have been set aside for only seniors and those of medical vulnerabilities to shop, including:

  • Sav-A-Lot – open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; senior shopping from 8 – 9 a.m.
  • Williamsburg IGA – open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; senior shopping from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
  • Walmart – open 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; senior shopping from 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. on Tuesdays only.
  • Kroger – open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; senior shopping Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.;
  • Aldi – open 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.; senior shopping – 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  • Dollar General – open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; senior shopping – 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
  • Family Dollar – open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; senior shopping – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
  • Dollar Tree – open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; senior shopping – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
  • Big Lots – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; senior shopping 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
