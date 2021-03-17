Drug trafficking arrest made in north Corbin











Laurel County Sheriff John Root arrested a Corbin man on drug trafficking charges after a tip prompted a drug investigation at a north Corbin motel room and local residence early Tuesday morning.

Charles Ray Salmon, 55, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance second offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (heroin), two counts of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, stated a press release from the Laurel Sheriff’s Office.

During the execution of a search warrant at the motel, investigators found a total of 360 grams of methamphetamine, along with heroin, Xanax, gabapentin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money, stated the release.

Sheriff’s investigators who assisted at the scene included: Major Chuck Johnson. Lt. Chris Edwards, Detectives James Sizemore, Bryon Lawson, Taylor McDaniel and Robert Reed, and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor.