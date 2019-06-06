Drug complaint leads Laurel Co. deputies to arrest of five people, including convicted felon in possession of 87 guns











Three Corbin residents were among five people arrested at a home where Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discovered 87 guns, a large amount of currency, and a set of digital scales Tuesday night.

Donald Jones, 69, Kirstyn Ashley Swanner, 24, and Heather Sizemore, 21, all of Corbin were arrested along with Eddie Wilburn, 61, of Gray, and Robin Weaver, 23, of London at the scene on Ky. 1223.

Deputies responded to the residence where Jones lived to investigate a drug complaint.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies recovered 87 guns, both handguns and long guns, two of which had been reported stolen, along with the currency, scales, and marijuana.

“The individual (Jones) was also a convicted felon,” Acciardo stated.

Jones was taken into custody on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of receiving stolen property – firearm, and trafficking in marijuana.

As detectives and deputies were on the scene conducting the investigation, four other individuals, later identified as Swanner, Sizemore, Wilburn and Weaver, pulled into the driveway in separate vehicles.

Following an investigation by deputies, Acciardo stated they were each determined to be under the influence and were taken into custody.

Wilburg, who was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Swanner, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and no registration plates.

Sizemore, who was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence

Weaver, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

In addition, Weaver was found to have an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

The defendants were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.