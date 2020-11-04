Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Drowning suspected in death of man found in Upper Briar Creek

Posted On 04 Nov 2020
By :
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Whitley County Coroner’ Office are conducting a death investigation regarding a deceased victim, whose body was pulled from the 500 block of the Upper Briar Creek area Friday morning.

The News Journal