









Dr. Truman L. Perry, of Rockholds, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman Ray Perry and Anna McCraery Perry. He is survived by his children, Ryan Perry and Megan Perry (Devin); sister, Lisa Perry (Ralph J. Jackson); loving girlfriend, Dawn Sizemore; step-daughter, Kayla Cox; and grandchildren, Peyton and Emma.

Dr. Perry was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Grace On The Hill Methodist Church.

Truman was awarded the Navy Health Professions Scholarship and attended the University of Kentucky. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in May of 1986. Truman later attended the University of Kentucky School of Medicine and received his Doctorate in Medicine in May of 1990.

As a physician of the Navy, Truman served as a Resident in Family Practice at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, FL from 1990 to 1993. He served as a Staff Family Physician and Director of the Emergency Evacuation Team in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba from 1993 to 1995. Truman also served as a Staff Family Physician and Director of the Ancillary Allergy Clinic in Cherry Point, NC from 1995 to 1997.

Truman returned to Corbin, KY in 1997 and was a practicing partner with Barton, Watts, & Perry, P.S.C. in Corbin, KY from 1997 to 2016. Dr. Perry joined the Grace Health organization in 2016. Dr. Perry was a truly selfless person who was always thinking of others. He will always be remembered as a loving father, a devoted friend, and a caring doctor who was always willing to help those in need.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 17, at Grace On The Hill Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Thompson and Rev. Weyman McGuire officiating. Burial was in the Perry Family Cemetery in Rockholds, Kentucky.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.