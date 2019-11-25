









Surrounded by his family, Dr. Roemer Dobson (Dobby) Pitman, 87, passed lovingly into the arms of his Creator, November 21, 2019 at 12:35pm in Collierville, Tn., after a brief illness.

Born October 4, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee, he is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clifton Pitman and Mattie Sanders Pitman, and his older brother, Henry Clifton Pitman, DDS. He is survived by his wife of forty four years, Joyce Cox Pitman, Memphis, and his children, Emily Gale Pitman (Reggie) Moore, Susan Pitman (Joe) Dobson, her twin, Timothy Dobson Pitman, and Thomas Clifton (Brandy) Pitman. He also has two stepchildren, Elmer L. (Wookena) Alder Jr., and Pamela Alder (Jimmy Bruce) Creekmore. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Growing up in Memphis, he loved to spend summers with his mother’s brother, Dr. Raymond Sanders, in Williamsburg, Kentucky. This was the birth of his love of medicine. A curious, intelligent student, he graduated from high school at sixteen and from University of Tennessee Medical School at twenty-two years old. After three years as a captain in the Army, he transferred to Reserves, and joined the medical practice of his Uncle Raymond in Williamsburg. He opened a 30-bed hospital for a time, and provided excellent family medical care to this small rural community for the next thirty-three years. He served Williamsburg in many organizations and loved beekeeping, and golfing. He served on the Williamsburg High School Board of Education, and as WHS sports medicine physician for many years.

An avid bass fisherman, he retired with his beloved office nurse and wife to Lake Martin in Dadeville, Alabama, where they spent the next twenty-five years. There, they were active at the Red Ridge Methodist Church, volunteering at food banks, hospice, and Rotary Club projects. In his spare time, besides fishing and assisting many neighbors and friends, he loved to garden, and had a beautiful yard, filled with gardenias.

In 2016, they moved to Memphis to be closer to his daughter, Susie. She has, along with her husband Joe, selflessly cared for both of them with exquisite grace for the past four years.

Join us in celebrating his extraordinary life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 11:00am. It will continue until the service at 12:30pm, officiated by his longtime friend, and former pastor, Dr. Jerry Lowrie. Interment will follow the service at the Whitley Memorial Garden. We would like to invite you to a reception immediately following the interment at the Williamsburg Civic Center.

A Christian believer and teacher all his life, he requested many years ago that the epitaph on his gravestone read, “Here lies a sinful man, who died sinless”

He will be greatly missed by so many family, friends, and patients who continue to love him dearly.

This obituary was written by his eldest daughter, Emily Gale Pitman Moore.

