









On October 31, 2020, our dearest Dr. Mohammad Jawed, loving father of three daughters, passed away peacefully early in the morning at the age of 59, after battling COVID-19 for over a month at University of Kentucky Hospital.

He was born on August 2, 1961 in Pakistan, where he grew up and attended medical school. He completed his residency in New York, then moved to Corbin, KY in 1997. Dr. Jawed humbly served the SEK community for over 23 years as a well-respected physician. While battling cancer over the last two years, he truly was a hero, continuing to care for his patients as a frontline worker, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His funeral was in Lexington, KY on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Dr. Jawed is survived by his three daughters, Ghazal, Hannah, and Fareen Jawed and wife of 25 years, Ladan Hassani. We love him so much and he will be dearly missed.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be held in Corbin after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.