Dr. John Mountjoy, retiring dentist, reflects on past 40 years in Williamsburg











The Mountjoy name is synonymous with Williamsburg. Among the important titles held by members of this family include school superintendent, mayor, sheriff and state representative. The gymnasium inside Williamsburg High School is named J.B. Mountjoy Gym. All you have to do is walk around the town, and chances are you’ll see the name appear in all kinds of places.

Included in the long list of Mountjoys who have had a lasting impact on this community is Dr. John Mountjoy, who after 40 years of practicing dentistry in his hometown, has decided to retire.

“I was born and raised here,” Mountjoy said of Williamsburg. “I went to Williamsburg High School. My mom and dad were both educators there. My dad became superintendent before he retired, and my mom taught biology and chemistry.”

After graduating from WHS, Dr. Mountjoy continued his education at nearby Cumberland College. He attended classes there for three years before applying to dental school at the University of Louisville. He was accepted, and graduated in the spring of 1980.

Instead of staying in the big city, Dr. Mountjoy opted instead to return home and ply his trade where he felt he was needed most – among friends and family.

“I’ve enjoyed this community,” Mountjoy said. “I was on the Williamsburg school board for many years, and I’ve pastored some, serving as a volunteer minister at the local nursing home. I love it here. This is a good town. It is my home, and both of my sons live here as well.”

Dr. Mountjoy said his original intention was to practice dentistry until the age of 70, but due to the recent COVID-related shutdown, he decided to walk away just a little earlier. “Over the last few years I have worked a limited schedule,” he explained. “Then COVID forced us to shut down for about two months, and for me to re-open, it would’ve meant me seeing so few patients, so I decided that maybe now is the time to start thinking about hanging it up.”

Although Dr. Mountjoy will no longer be seeing patients, he is still actively trying to find an adequate replacement to move into his old building, which is located on North 4th Street in downtown Williamsburg. “I hated to leave so abruptly,” he said. “I do miss the people, and I am trying to find a dentist to come in and take over the practice. I am working on getting someone to come in at the same location.”

As for his future plans, Dr. Mountjoy says he is looking forward to gardening, and taking care of some projects around the house that have been neglected. He said he would also like to travel a little more once the coronavirus restrictions are finally lifted.

Most importantly, Mountjoy is looking forward to getting back in the nursing home – hopefully at some point in the near future – so that he can continue his work as a volunteer minister. “I try to spread the love of God to the people that I meet,” he said. “That is my overall goal in life. I want to bring some good news at a time when we have so much bad. There is still good if you look for it, though.”

In sum, Dr. Mountjoy said, “I had always planned to come back here from the time that I left for dental school. At that point we had a great need for dentists, and I just like living here.”

“I was glad to be of some benefit to Williamsburg, but the community should understand that they were also a benefit to me. I appreciate everyone for their many years of loyalty, and I hope that I have served them well.”