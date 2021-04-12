









Dr. James E. Casey, Jr., passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at the age of 90. A daughter, Sibyl Stricklin (Don) of Williamsburg, KY, is among his survivors.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Wright officiating. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, at the Mason County Cemetery in Maysville, KY. Visitation will be from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of Sympathy: Hosparus of Louisville or Main Street Baptist Church Building Fund in Williamsburg, KY. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.